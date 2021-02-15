Pittsfield Public Schools announced on Monday its "anticipated path" for the return of interscholastic winter sports.
The plan, as put forward in a release from the administration, has the targeted start date for basketball, alpine skiing and swimming as March 1.
When Pittsfield and Taconic's basketball teams take to the court for actual games, their home floor will be on Melville Street.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires will host home games for all four varsity teams.
"We started talking about this back, I want to say in September or October when the virus wasn't as [bad] as it was getting in November, December and early January. Because the school system was using Taconic and Pittsfield High gyms for educational purposes, we would be willing at the Club to do something for these kids to be able to play some basketball," Club executive director Joe McGovern said. "[Pittsfield Public Schools athletic director Jim Abel] and I have been talking about this for a couple of months."
The March 1 date was chosen because "the targeted 'start date' for initial athletic programming to potentially begin/resume shall follow approximately one week of in-person learning successfully resuming at the high school level for the student body as a whole," the released statement reads.
There are no activities scheduled this week because of Winter school vacation, and with the return to classes on Feb. 22, one week after that is March 1.
"For the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, the status of traditional interscholastic athletic programming shall continue to align with the status of academic learning models in place at any given time," the statement read. "PPS interscholastic athletic programming shall remain suspended, or be suspended, when the district is in fully remote/virtual learning models."
The winter sports season for Pittsfield will run from March 1-19.
The Fall II season in Berkshire County is slated to run from March 22 until May 2. That is for football and volleyball, sports that were moved from the fall to Fall II. Cross-country, golf and soccer will also be contested in Berkshire County during Fall II. A number of school districts and leagues kept their other fall sports in season. Wahconah, Mount Greylock, Mount Everett and Monument Mountain were involved in golf and cross country in the fall.
The spring sports schedule is slated to run from April 26 until June 30, although the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has permitted the spring season to run until July 3.
Monday's announcement comes on the heels of last Wednesday's Pittsfield School Committee meeting, where the vote was 7-0 to set the road to starting up sports.
Online registration for winter sports in Pittsfield will begin Thursday.
"It was looking pretty gloomy there for a while," Taconic boys basketball coach Bill Heaphy said. "We didn't think it was going to happen. Getting word from the school committee, school is getting back in session which was a key for us to get sports going, that definitely was exciting.
"The kids are excited, and for however long it will be, we'll take it."
Pittsfield and North Adams Public Schools are the latest districts to take up sports this winter. North Adams has had online registration, and Drury had a boys basketball Zoom call for registered athletes on Monday, while there is a girls basketball Zoom call for registered athletes Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"I think most of them know," Heaphy said, of his players, "and are looking forward to whatever we can do to drum up a season."
McGovern said the Club had been talking about having a house league program for high school players if the Pittsfield schools did not bring athletics back. That would have been somewhat similar to the summer high school baseball league run by Pittsfield Babe Ruth.
The youth basketball program began in earnest in February, and the Club hosted nine games on Saturday. The basketball facility and the third-floor hockey rink are now hosting youth activities.
The Boys & Girls Club gym was St. Joseph's home court through its many Western Massachusetts and two state championship eras. The Hoop Club's Hall of Fame ceremonies are held there each year, sandwiched around games. The Club has also hosted other high school basketball games.
"Probably, 90 percent of the kids coming up through those four programs came up through the club," McGovern said. "It's our responsibility, it's our mission to do what's best for kids.
"We felt like if we could help in any way, that's what we would do."