WILLIAMSTOWN — The Wahconah girls and Mount Greylock boys split a Nordic meet on Friday up at the Mounties' home course.
The Greylock boys narrowly held off Wahconah 16-20, while the Wahconah girls collected the 14-36 victory.
There were also a pair of first-time victors on the individual leaderboards. Greylock's Gabe Gerry polished off his home snow in 18 minutes, 51 seconds to win the boys race, besting teammate Cedric Lemaire by 16 seconds.
Wahconah senior Haley Crosier was the first girls racer to cross the finish line, striding across in 23:34.
Following Gerry and Lemarie was a trio of Wahconah skiers, led by Fritz Sanders in 20:50. Aidan Garcia and Brennan Anderson made things very interesting, but the Mounties depth was still there. Declan Rogers and Simon Klompus landed sixth and seventh, respectively, securing the win for the hometown squad.
Quinn Walton was the second Wahconah girl, and second girl overall in 24:18.
Mount Greylock's Lainey Gill raced in third and Hoosac Valley's Vienna Mahar was fourth, but the Warriors laid it on thick from there. Jocelyn Sommers' fifth-place finish started a tidal wave of eight straight Wahconah skiers that nabbed the road win.
Hoosac's lone skier on the boys side was David Scholz in 10th overall.
———
Girls
Team Result — 1. Wahconah 14, 2. Mount Greylock 36.
Top 10 — 1. Crosier (W) 23:34, 2. Walton (W) 24:18, 3. Gill (MG) 24:34, 4. Mahar (HV) 24:25, 5. Sommers (W) 24:29, 6. O. Langenheim (W) 25:16, 7. Trager (W) 25:43, 8. Peltier (W) 26:14, 9. Olds (W) 26:49, 10. J. Langenheim (W) 27:26.
Boys
Team Result — 1. Mount Greylock 16, 2. Wahconah 20.
Top 10 — 1. Gerry (MG) 18:51, 2. Lemaire (MG) 19:07, 3. Sanders (W) 20:50, 4. Garcia (W) 21:12, 5. Anderson (W) 21:36, 6. Rogers (MG) 22:06, 7. Klompus (MG) 22:08, 8. Thornton (W) 22:26, 9. Winters (MG) 22:40, 10. Scholz (HV) 22:45.