During this masked-up, closed-off pandemic ski season, I’ve found myself shredding a lot more with earbuds in than I normally would.
Don’t get me wrong, there is still nothing like the sound of the wind buzzing by as you bomb your favorite black diamond, or the bracing chatter of some icy New England corduroy. But, these socially-distanced chairlift rides sometimes require a boost.
But, even yours truly can only carve park laps to The Offspring’s “Why Don’t You Get a Job” so many times.
While skimming Instagram one day a couple months ago, I stumbled across a Sage Kotsenburg post. He was a guest on something called The Bomb Hole podcast.
What is a bomb hole? Well, the beauty of the podcast is that you don’t need to be up on snowboarding lingo to enjoy it.
Sure, you can come for the fun chatter about cheddar biscuits (money, salary), getting bodied (taking a hard fall), or partying with Rob Gronkowski (partying with Rob Gronkowski), but you’re going to stay for real, honest conversations with some incredibly interesting people.
Chris Grenier is a professional snowboarder who grew up in Southborough, Mass., but he’s spent the last decade-plus living out west and traveling the world competing and filming video parts. That all came to a screeching halt when COVID-19 prematurely stopped chairlifts from turning all across the planet.
“I was traveling in Finland and had to come home,” Grenier told me over the phone from his home in Utah a couple weeks back. “I wound up ending a long-term relationship, and I was just alone and struggling. I needed an outlet to put my energy toward. For the first time ever, we were told to do nothing.”
The Bomb Hole’s first episode dropped on April 8, 2020, and Grenier wasn’t sure what to expect. He had tried a few different things with limited success in recent years, but knew this idea, combined with his story and camaraderie with co-host Ethan “E-Stone” Fortier was something. The 33-year-old has his own history with drug abuse, head injuries and sobriety, and felt this was a perfect time to have a conversation about mental health.
“[COVID] allowed me to slow down, evaluate and make a plan,” he said. “The threat of COVID should be taken seriously, but also to be taken seriously is mental health. A lot of people are struggling. We need to be around humans.
“Ultimately, I wanted to start something that talked about real stuff, be authentic, and give a platform that didn’t really exist. For me, I wanted to speak to maybe that 17-year-old snowboard kid, who is alone in his basement having a hard time, struggling, thinking that he’s alone. He’s not alone.”
Through the pod, he says he wanted to help their audience feel connected with the snowboarding community, while also “kind of be idiots and have fun with it, but talk about real stuff.”
And that community has responded. As The Bomb Hole inches toward it’s one-year anniversary, things have only gotten bigger and bigger. When they started out, he and E-Stone banked a few episodes, and the third one they recorded was with Justin Bennee.
“He really opened about substance abuse and all this sort of crazy stuff,” Grenier remembers. “That one, I was like ‘holy shit, I think we’ve got something here.’ I still put it out not expecting much, but it wound up getting like 15,000 downloads for our first episode. That told us, OK, people are into this.”
The show notes description on Bennee’s episode finish, “Justin’s amazing story could be just what anyone fighting their own life battle needs to hear to help them say it’s time to do something about it.”
And during this pandemic, that’s really all of us. I’ve been binging through The Bomb Hole’s backlog ever since Kotsenburg’s interview came out the week of Thanksgiving, and it’s become an outlet. There really is something for everyone.
Desiree Melancon was teaching lessons that need to be heard, same goes for Russell Winfield. Chris Beresford and Caleb Flowers talk entrepreneurship, Tim Ostler’s tale is crazy inspiring and Lizard King and Zak Hale were just pure fun.
Even Great Barrington’s own Stan Leveille, the editor of Snowboarder Magazine, delivered on an ep about his career and the now infamous Winfield “I’m the Jackie Robinson of this shit” cover.
What I love about podcasts is hearing people talk about something they’re passionate about, and there isn’t anybody who cares more about snowboarding than Grenier and Fortier.
“It’s kind of an honor to do it,” Grenier said. “It’s been completely overwhelming, flattering, everything in between.”
The somewhat ironic aspect of the podcast is that Grenier’s own story is worthy of a deep episode on its own.
He grew up riding the 200-foot vertical behemoth that is Ski Ward in Shrewsbury, Mass. I make that dig lovingly as that’s the spot where I first learned to ski.
Grenier didn’t think it was possible to be a pro snowboarder until he saw Ryan Gallant, another Southborough native, make it as a pro skateboarder. That, he says, was the lightbulb moment.
“The first place I ever went snowboarding was Berkshire East. My dad absolutely loved that place, he used to rave about it,” Grenier said. “My dad and I would do day trips or sometimes get a hotel in the Berkshires when I was in middle school. That was kind of our strike mission when I was younger.”
By dipping into Western Mass, he was able to connect with the likes of Scott Stevens, the film maven of last year’s Suzy Greenberg 270, Austen Granger and Beresford, who owns Dang Shades.
“We linked up together, started getting sponsors, winning some money at contests, and then at 17 just drove across the country to Mount Hood,” he said. “Hiked up every day and was basically a volunteer at a camp and then moved out west at 18.
“When you have that much tunnel-vision and focus, it’s really all you do. ‘This is my path forward in the world, and this is how I’m going to do it.’”
In the most recent issue of Snowboarder Mag, Grenier has a Q&A with Leveille in which he details some of the vices he fell into for stretches of his youth, along with around 10 concussions, before righting the ship and entering the world of sobriety and healing his brain. In that piece it’s easy to see how Grenier gets guests to open up on the pod. Real breeds real, and honest conversation can lead to healing.
On the Leveille episode, he calls Grenier and Fortier “snowboarding’s therapists.” And it’s a title they’ve earned together.
“E-Stone has always been one of the top photographers at Snowboarder Magazine, and we’ve just had such a great rapport. Every year we’d go all over the world. Lithuania, Kazakhstan, you name it, I’ve been there with E-Stone,” Grenier said of his co-host. “Over the years, we’ve kind of developed a yin and yang. We balance each other out.”
Everything else has been learning as they go. From his first trip to Home Depot, staring at lumber he’d use to build the desk in his garage, researching and having prior conversations with guests, to watching Youtube videos on how to edit audio. He even incorporated lights he would use for shooting snowboarding content at night to illuminate the studio.
Grenier credits his northeast upbringing for the drive to create The Bomb Hole out of whole cloth in the midst of a pandemic.
“I think it’s always nice, you see people from New England move out west, and the work ethic that is kind of ingrained in the culture there. It’s really easy for people to come from a place like Massachusetts, out west, and work everybody under the table,” he said. “I always say that I have no natural talent, but I do have a hard work ethic, and that beats talent 100 percent of the time.
“That’s something that the Massachusetts mentality has taught me.”
What’s next for The Bomb Hole is more great content, and if the pandemic allows, a live show.
And as for the Scott Stevens episode everyone back in his home region is clamoring for…
“He came out not too long ago, but we couldn’t quite get him in. We got to leave the people wanting something. Once that happens, they’re going to be done with us.”