Pope Francis took a commanding lead on Leominster on Monday, and didn't relent on its way to a 5-2 victory.
The Cardinals led 4-0, with the aid of some local Berkshire County talent on the ice.
Lauren Crocker and Mia Alfonso had a goal and an assist each in the effort. Meanwhile, Kellie Harrington assisted on Pope Francis' second goal, a tally be Ella Rabidaux.
Rabidaux and Lily Hayes had the helpers on the ice-breaking first score, a goal by Morgan Peritz. Peritz later assisted with Lila Roche on Hayes' power-play goal.
Crocker netted the 4-0 lead on a rebound with assists from Alfonso and Mary Styspeck. The Pittsfield duo then swapped spots, as Crocker had the helper with Eleanor Jacoby on Alfonso's tally late.