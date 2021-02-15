GREAT BARRINGTON — Wahconah got seven points each from Grace Wigington and Maria Gamberoni to build a sizable first-quarter lead, and ran away from Monument Mountain on Monday.
The Warriors won 56-10, and head coach Liz Kay's 100th career win was never in doubt from the opening frame on.
Gamberoni rolled up a game-high 14 points, and Wigington chipped in nine, as Wahconah's suffocating defense turned into offense again and again. The Warriors were also hot from behind the arc, knocking in seven 3-pointers. Senior Morgan Marauszwski had two treys.
The Spartans got six points from Abby Dohoney, but trailed 15-2 after one and couldn't find their offense throughout. Monument played without leading scorer Natalie Lewis.
Kay picks up her 100th win in her seventh season at the helm in Dalton. Her teams are 92-36 in the regular season and 8-5 in the playoffs, for a .709 winning percentage. In six full seasons under Kay, Wahconah has reached five Western Massachusetts tournaments, and a pair of title games in 2018 and 2020.
Wahconah hosts Mount Greylock Friday night, while Monument is at Mount Everett on Wednesday.
———
Wahconah 15 17 9 15 — 56
Monument 2 1 3 4 — 10
W (56)
Taylor 1-0-3, Furlong 2-0-4, Eberwein 1-0-3, Belcher 2-0-5, M. Gamberoni 6-0-14, O. Gamberoni 2-3-7, Drury 1-0-2, Marauszwski 2-0-6, Quinto 0-0-0, Barry 0-0-0, Wigington 4-1-9, Mason 0-3-3. Totals 21-7-56.
MM (10)
Dohoney 2-1-6, Cunningham 0-0-0, Tenney 0-0-0, Mead 0-1-1, A. Wade 1-0-2, Velasco 0-0-0, M. Wade 0-1-1, Hull 0-0-0. Totals 3-3-10.
3-point goals — W 7 (Marauszwski 2, M. Gamberoni 2, Taylor, Eberwein, Belcher); MM 1 (Dohoney).