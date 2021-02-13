WILLIAMSTOWN — The Monument Mountain girls leapt out to an early lead and navigated their way to the finish line of a road win at Mount Greylock on Saturday.
A strong defensive start held the Mounties to just five points in the opening quarter, while Elee Hull knocked home three buckets herself for seven of her 14 points.
The Mounties played even basketball the rest of the way, getting 12 points from Delaney Babcock, but couldn't make up the ground.
Natalie Lewis led the way for the Spartans in their first win of the season, with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Monument moves to 1-3 overall, while the Mounties drop to 2-4.
———
Monument Mountain 13 13 13 11 — 50
Mount Greylock 5 13 14 9 — 38
MM (50)
Dohoney 1-2-4, Cunningham 1-0-2, Tenney 0-0-0, Mead 1-1-3, Lewis 5-2-15, A. Wade 2-2-6, Velasco 2-0-4, M. Wade 1-0-2, Hull 6-1-14. Totals 19-8-50.
MG (38)
Levesque 0-0-0, Newberry 0-0-0, Art 0-0-0, Babcock 4-4-12, Quagliano 1-1-4, Stevens 2-0-4, Scaliabba 2-1-4, Sullivan 2-0-4, Coody 1-6-8. Totals 12-12-38.
3-point goals — MM 4 (Lewis 3, Hull); MG 2 (Quagliano, Scaliabba).