Vaccine rollout should prioritize teachers
To the editor: I’m curious as to why teachers are not considered essential workers.
If we want our students to get back in the classrooms full time, it seems to me that we should consider our teachers essential workers so they can receive the vaccine as soon as possible. If this doesn’t happen, there will continue to be conflicts between the teachers unions and boards of education.
Remote and hybrid learning in most cases has been a nightmare for most students, especially the vulnerable students.
If we continue down this road students will continue to fall farther behind and that will take years to recover from.
Bradley Benson, Pittsfield