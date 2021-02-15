Insurrectionists will say they were just following orders
To the editor: I think that Americans should be extremely proud of the men and women of the FBI that are performing the seemingly impossible task of identifying and charging so many of the insurrectionists that invaded and trashed our Capitol building, killing a brave and patriotic Capitol Police officer.
Most of the cowardly Trump followers that are being charged are attempting to use the false excuse that they were just following along.
Much like Patty Hearst was just “following along” in her whimpering defense of her terrorist campaign in support of the Symbionese Liberation Army in the early 1950s.
Much like the whimpering denial by Leslie Van Houten when she was charged with being a butcher for Charles Manson.
Our Berkshires are not exempt from the stain on the assault on our democracy. And should the pair of Berkshire County residents that are currently being charged by the FBI be found guilty, they and their families can rest assured that their names will go down in history — not as patriots but as New England treasonous insurrectionists.
They will likely whimper at their trial that “they just followed along.”
But I expect that when the next $1,400 stimulus checks go out, these insurrectionists will be first in line.
If I were a politician of any party, I would seek a way to exempt anyone convicted of insurrection from benefiting from any federal benefits.
Richard Daly Sr., Pittsfield