For Housatonic cleanup, ‘perfect is the enemy of the done’
To the editor: A recent letter criticized The Eagle’s editorial stance as well as local governance for the perceived failure of negotiation on the Housatonic River cleanup, as it led to a proposed dump site in Lee.
I understand the desire to avoid being a toxic waste site. That said, this reminds me of a situation I encountered some years back. I was designing a show in New York for a writer, who also happened to be the director. This isn’t a desirable situation, and this individual was also a self-proclaimed perfectionist. The rehearsals dragged on, and eventually I was approached by the producer, and encouraged to hurry things along. I told them there was little I could do when the writer (cum director) insisted upon perfection. In the end the entire company was called into a meeting, wherein I said “the perfect is the enemy of the done.”
I think the same is true here. Having a small amount of low-level waste, concentrated in one location, is far preferable to having a much higher level of waste distributed throughout the watershed. After a point, I don’t understand the intransigence on this point.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale