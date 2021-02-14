PITTSFIELD — After receiving backlash from some and support from others, the School Committee last week formalized its decision to get students back into classrooms by the end of the month.
But first, families will get a breather during February break this week. But while Pittsfield Public Schools pauses for vacation, the effort to find and then whittle down the field of applicants vying to become the district’s permanent next superintendent continues.
The 23-member Superintendent Search Committee, led by Chairperson Will Singleton, is scheduled to interview candidates three separate executive sessions this week. The task at hand for the group of educators and community members picked to get first pass on the applicants is to develop a list of three to five top candidates for the School Committee to interview, then make their top pick, with the goal of onboarding the next permanent schools chief by July 1.
Monday may be a holiday, but with snow in the forecast the Christian Center will open the doors to its new warming center, said Food Director Karen Ryan. The center invited city officials to join them on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the center, she said, which is now open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On the trash front, residents will have another chance to tell councilors what they think about a new trash proposal at a Committee of the Whole at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The Zoom hearing, which will be shown live on Pittsfield Community Television, comes after Councilor Anthony Maffuccio triggered a procedural delay during an earlier trash hearing last week.
On Tuesday evening, the Parks Commission will take up a number of event requests at its 7 p.m. meeting, when commissioners will also hear an update on the proposed bike skills course at Springside Park.
Concurrent with the 7 p.m. meeting of the parks panel, the City Council’s Committee on Community and Economic Development will weigh an order from Mayor Linda Tyer requesting $960,000 from the General Electric Economic Development Fund for infrastructure improvements on Dan Fox Drive. Proponents say the project would not only connect Bousquet Mountain to the city’s infrastructure — which will help facilitate renovations by Mill Town Capital — but also set the stage for future development in the area.
Heads up
The Women of Color Giving Circle and R.O.P.E. will soon be offering Zoom wellness check-in sessions for young people, which will take place at 5 p.m. every other Tuesday beginning Feb. 23.
A Pandemic Story Slam from WordXWord will get started at 7:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom. Log on to hear storytellers share tales from the trenches of COVID-19 quarantine.
The state’s new “buddy system” that allows one person to receive a vaccine when they accompany a person over 75 to certain vaccination site had caused confusion in the Berkshires, and even prompted the city to urge residents to exercise caution.
The Tyer Administration Friday told residents over 75 who plan to participate in the “buddy system” to only bring their caregiver or a family member along with them for a jab, to avoid online solicitations from people offering rides to seniors to vaccination appointments, and to contact the Council on Aging for guidance navigating the process.
The Pittsfield Council on Aging can be reached at 413-499-9346.
Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity is gearing up for Women’s Build 2021, and is accepting registrations for a Zoom plaster repair and drywall workshop next month.
