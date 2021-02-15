NORTH ADAMS — A Valentine’s Day with no big date out on the town. No flowers or chocolates that would have required non-essential trips to the store. No going out to see some live entertainment, no going to theatres to catch a romantic movie, and no lovely evening out at the fancy restaurant. Basically, a Valentine’s Day completely lacking in celebration, excitement, and romance.
That’s what it’s like dating me. But it’s also what many other people experienced as we had Valentine’s Day in the middle of a pandemic. Not everyone, of course. Some people remain happy to go out and enjoy indoor dining at restaurants because they’re only likely to infect servers and other people they don’t care about. But while normally taking someone out for a nice meal is a fine way to show that you love them, during a pandemic the best way to show you love someone is not to put them in enclosed spaces with other people. Even if the enclosed space also has food.
Because as it turns out, you can also eat food at home. And I know what you’re thinking, “Food at home isn’t romantic.” Well, what about a big pile of mashed potatoes in the shape of a heart? “That seems pretty low effort.” Well, not if it’s in the shape of a human heart, complete with arteries made of gravy! That’s the kind of meal guaranteed to wow your partner. They might not like it, but they’ll definitely be wowed.
Besides, going out to see entertainment on Valentine’s Day is overrated anyway. Why stare at something on a screen or stage when you could be staring at someone you love? Sitting at home with your partner for hours and hours is a great way to focus on everything you love about them. And also everything about them that annoys you. For example, I have the delightful habit of frequently yelling out completely random things. For many years, I would often angrily say the name of UN Secretaries General when frustrated. (e.g. “Boutros Boutros-Ghali!”, “Dag Hammarskjold!”, etc.) This makes me fun to be around, especially if you are trying to concentrate on something. Still, presuming your partner doesn’t do that, you might enjoy spending time just sitting around with them.
So I think it’s not a bad thing for Valentine’s Day that most people had to spend it at home this year. If you’re with someone you like, being stuck in the same place as them isn’t a bad thing. And if you’re not with anyone, I think Valentine’s Day this year was less terrible for single people too.
In addition to not being trapped at home with someone driving you crazy, this year we didn’t have to venture out and be surrounded with V-Day everywhere we looked. Speaking as someone who hates Christmas (as well as puppies, babies, baseball, apple pie, fun, etc.), this past year was the only one I can recall where I didn’t feel completely bombarded by Christmas and already sick of it by the first week of December. The Valentine’s Day storm was likewise easier to weather this year.
In short, whether you’re single or in a relationship, Valentine’s Day during a pandemic wasn’t so bad. (The Valentine’s part, anyway. Pandemic is still very bad.) So be glad that Valentine’s Day 2021 is over. And remember, it could always be worse:
You could be dating me.