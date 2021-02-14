When it approved a two-mile gas pipeline expansion in 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said it couldn’t predict that project’s potential effects on gas consumption or production emissions.
A three-judge panel is considering whether the commission had an obligation to do more after it heard opening arguments Friday in a case brought by Berkshire Environmental Action Team and Washington-based nonprofit Food & Water Watch. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit streamed the opening arguments on its YouTube page, where the video remains available.
Although the expansion has already been built, the plaintiffs want the court to vacate the FERC’s permit for the project, putting in question its legal ability to run until the FERC conducts further study.
For the project in question, an expansion of the Kinder Morgan-owned Tennessee Gas Pipeline in Agawam, the FERC said it did not have enough information to estimate consumption-related “downstream” emissions or production-related “upstream” emissions.
The commission did know, however, that the project expanded transportation capabilities, and new infrastructure typically has an “if you build it, they will come” effect on gas production and consumption, said Adam Carlesco, climate and energy staff attorney for Food & Water Watch. BEAT and Food & Water Watch charge that the commission has long failed to evaluate downstream and upstream emissions.
“These effects have potentially significant impacts on Springfield’s air quality, public health, public safety and, of course, the global climate,” Carlesco told the panel.
The court had ruled in 2019, in a case brought by the Sierra Club, that the commission must at least attempt to obtain data to evaluate “reasonably foreseeable” upstream and downstream emissions.
The commission, however, differs from the plaintiffs in which effects it considers “reasonably foreseeable.”
Representing the commission, attorney Susanna Chu said the commission found it unclear how many new customers would result from the project, making it difficult to foresee downstream emissions. She added that the primary motivation for the project was to improve reliability rather than reach new customers.
“The agency decided that here, it wouldn’t be meaningful to make estimates, that it probably wouldn’t be a truly educated estimate because of the specific facts of the case,” Chu said. “The commission’s view is that it needs more information about the burning of the gas.”
But 97 percent of gas is combusted, Carlesco and multiple judges noted, making the question less about who the end users are than about how much additional gas would flow through the pipeline. And if the commission didn’t have enough information, it is responsible for acquiring the data needed to make estimates, Carlesco said.
Although the commission made two data inquiries to Tennessee Gas, the second one was the day before its environmental assessment, U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett said.
Chu said the second request may have contained follow-up inquiries as staff were reviewing responses from the first request, and she added that the assessment could have been supplemented after the assessment if additional information arrived.
BEAT and Food & Water Watch filed the case in early 2020. BEAT Executive Director Jane Winn told The Eagle then that the groups wanted to hold the commission accountable and to prevent an emissions increase from the project.
“With an estimated emissions load of an additional 477,000 tons per year, the project is in clear violation of Massachusetts state mandate to reduce emissions,” Winn had said.
It’s unclear what the timeline is for the case to continue, Winn said Friday.