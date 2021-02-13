The Dalton Community Recreation Association has invited families to participate in a snow sculpting contest this month.
From Feb. 14 through the end of the month, Central Berkshire families can submit pictures of their snowmen and other snow sculptures to the organization for its Winter Snow Sculpture Contest.
In addition to snow and ice, families may use decorations, paint and food coloring.
There will be prizes for "Most Original, "Best Snowman" and "Best Sculpture."
Email photo submissions to tvreeland@daltoncra.org by Feb. 28, or contact Dan McMahon for more information at dmcmahon@daltoncra.org or 413-684-0260, ext. 204.