In a mini-reading to celebrate Valentine's Day, an artist associated with Shakespeare & Company in Lenox speaks of the mistress whose "eyes are nothing like the sun."
In his "Sonnet 130," Williams Shakespeare seems first to offer faint praise for his beloved. But wait. Though earthly, and human, the subject of this classic love poem finds her moment in the writer's heart.
Here is MaConnia Chesser's reading:
Here's company member MaConnia Chesser serving up Shakespeare's Sonnet 130 "My mistress' eyes are nothing like the sun" for our Shakespeare's Valentine Surprise video event. #shakespearesexy #berkshakelove #berkshake #shakespeare #valentine #valentinesday #maconniachesser pic.twitter.com/94tEOyTtRZ— Shakespeare &Company (@shakeandco) February 14, 2021
Chesser is administrative director of the company's Center for Actor Training.
The work
Following are the lines of "Sonnet 130."
My mistress' eyes are nothing like the sun;
Coral is far more red than her lips' red;
If snow be white, why then her breasts are dun;
If hairs be wires, black wires grow on her head.
I have seen roses damasked, red and white,
But no such roses see I in her cheeks;
And in some perfumes is there more delight
Than in the breath that from my mistress reeks.
I love to hear her speak, yet well I know
That music hath a far more pleasing sound;
I grant I never saw a goddess go;
My mistress, when she walks, treads on the ground.
And yet, by heaven, I think my love as rare
As any she belied with false compare.