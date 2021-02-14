Screen Shot 2021-02-14 at 2.04.53 PM.png

MaConnia Chesser, an artist associated with Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, performs William Shakespeare's "Sonnet 130."

In a mini-reading to celebrate Valentine's Day, an artist associated with Shakespeare & Company in Lenox speaks of the mistress whose "eyes are nothing like the sun."

In his "Sonnet 130," Williams Shakespeare seems first to offer faint praise for his beloved. But wait. Though earthly, and human, the subject of this classic love poem finds her moment in the writer's heart. 

Here is MaConnia Chesser's reading:

Chesser is administrative director of the company's Center for Actor Training.

The work

Following are the lines of "Sonnet 130."

My mistress' eyes are nothing like the sun;

Coral is far more red than her lips' red;

If snow be white, why then her breasts are dun;

If hairs be wires, black wires grow on her head.

I have seen roses damasked, red and white,

But no such roses see I in her cheeks;

And in some perfumes is there more delight

Than in the breath that from my mistress reeks.

I love to hear her speak, yet well I know

That music hath a far more pleasing sound;

I grant I never saw a goddess go;

My mistress, when she walks, treads on the ground.

And yet, by heaven, I think my love as rare

As any she belied with false compare.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com

