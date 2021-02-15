Woronoco Heights Outdoor Adventures will be featuring ice fishing as one of its feature events during its monthly opening of the Horace A. Moses Scout Reservation, 310 Birch Hill Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Events are open to the public.
Heading up the WHOA's ice fishing staff will be Craig Mannix and his Eagle Scout son Jack. Mannix and his staff will be available to show even the most novice fisherman how to catch the big ones under the ice. For those folks without the proper ice fishing equipment, "pop-ups" and other necessary tools will be available.
The day's highlights include Forged In Fire contestant Dana Dupuis in the blacksmith shop, snowshoeing and/or mountain biking (bring their own helmet), orienteering, escape challenges, scavenger hunt bingo, and more.
Advance registration and payment are required. Cost is $10 per person, regardless of age. No walk-ins or onsite registrations will be permitted. For more information, registration and a full list of WHOA's COVID-19 modifications, visit wmascouting.org/WHOA.