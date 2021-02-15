The Lenox Library's Distinguished Lecture Series, now in its 14th season, will continue with "World Without Us, World With Us" presented by science writer Alan Weisman at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, on Zoom.

Weisman is author of "Countdown: Our Last, Best Hope for a Future on Earth?" and "The World Without Us." A former contributing editor to the Los Angeles Times Magazine, Weisman is a senior radio producer for Homelands Productions. He lives in Western Massachusetts.

The lecture is free. Details are available on the Library's Facebook page and lenoxlib.org.

