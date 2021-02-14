The Daytona 500 resumed around 9 p.m. after a weather delay that lasted more than five hours.
Kevin Harvick was out front when the race restarted under caution with 185 laps remaining.
The leaders were 50 laps in at press deadline, with Denny Hamlin leading. Kyle Busch and Ryan Preece were a hair behind.
NASCAR’s signature event was halted after 15 laps because of lightning and then heavy rain. Sixteen cars were involved in a huge crash just one lap before the stoppage.
The Big One hit 14 laps in, triggered when Aric Almirola turned into pole-winner Alex Bowman and started a 16-car pileup.
Christopher Bell started the melee when he pushed Almirola too hard near the front of the field and forced the Stewart-Haas Racing driver to bobble as he tried to avoid a slide. Almirola ended up turning right into Bowman. Their contact cause others to collide, sending them spinning and skidding through grass and mud. Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch were among those involved.
“We were just getting pushed too hard too early,” Almirola said. “It’s a long, long race. ”Man, we were in a fine position, just sitting there, riding around in the top two, three and (Bell) just came with a big run and hit me really hard in a bad spot and it turned me to the right and tore up our race car and ended our Daytona 500 way too early,” Almirola said.