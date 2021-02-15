Just 120 years ago today an event occurred in Adams which was to be a milestone not only in the history of Berkshire County but of the United States.
On Feb. 15, 1820, Mrs. Daniel Anthony gave birth to a daughter to whom was given the name of Susan Brownell Anthony.
Ironically, Susan B. Anthony came of Quaker stock and her attitude toward the slings and arrows of life was supposed to be summed up in the ancient Quaker policy of turning the other cheek. And yet no more militant fighter ever led the ranks of the world’s women than Susan B. Anthony.
Exactly what factors, heredity or environmental, contributed to the making of Susan B. Anthony are a matter of debate even among the most authoritative students of her life. Some ascribe her personality paradoxically to her Quaker background. Quakerism’s refusal to distinguish between masculine and feminine souls; its inclusion of women in church discussion and church administration, are offered as evidence to prove the source of Miss Anthony’s lifelong battle for women’s rights.
The opposing theorists point out that many another Quaker woman must have been struck with the difference between the treatment of women within the church and without, but never did anything about it. On the positive side, they make hereditary capital out of her father’s reforming nature and independence of thought, and offer the environmental evidence that Miss Anthony was forced to make her own way in life after her father went into bankruptcy in 1838.
Whatever the factors which made her what she was, Susan B. Anthony remains today a towering figure in the history of American womanhood. She is most famous, of course, for her lifelong battle for woman suffrage. In 1869, the campaign had crystallized to the extent of organizing the American Woman Suffrage Association for the purpose of securing an amendment to the Constitution. Elizabeth Cady Stanton became its first president and Miss Anthony was named chairman of the executive committee. In 1892 she moved up to the presidency and served in that office until 1900, when she retired at the age of 80.