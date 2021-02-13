THE FACTS: The video doesn’t show anything illicit. It shows the city delivering legal ballots to be counted, as expected. The conservative website The Gateway Pundit is using a new video to recycle old misinformation about Michigan’s presidential election.
In an article published Feb. 5, it spins a tale of fraudulent ballots delivered in the early hours of the morning the day after the election. The article quotes Michigan resident Shane Trejo, a writer for the right-leaning website Big League Politics, who claims to have witnessed “thousands of ballots” being delivered to the TCF Center at 3:30 a.m. “well after the 8:00 p.m. deadline for ballots to show up.”
But this article and video don’t show proof of fraud. Contrary to Trejo’s claims, the 8 p.m. deadline on Election Day was for voters to cast their ballots, not for those ballots to be delivered or counted. In big cities such as Detroit, it is customary for ballots to be processed at clerk offices before they are sent to counting boards, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office explained on her website.
It’s true that a white van used by the city arrived at the TCF Center to deliver about 16,000 ballots in the early hours of the morning on Nov. 4, according to a sworn affidavit from Christopher Thomas, a former state elections chief who worked at the TCF Center on election night. But there was nothing fraudulent or illegal about that. Thomas added that no ballots received after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 “were ever at the TCF Center.”
The Gateway Pundit and Big League Politics did not respond to requests for comment.