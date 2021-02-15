PITTSFIELD -- In its first event in nearly one year, Berkshires Jazz is presenting a solo online performance by pianist Matt DeChamplain, Saturday[FEB. 20] evening at 7:30.
This free online-only event is part of Pittsfield’s 10th annual 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival.
DeChamplain will be playing the jazz stylings of 10 different pianists, with one or two
The program, developed especially for this 10x10 event, will be drawn from the works of James P. Johnson, Art Tatum, Thelonious Monk, Barry Harris, Bud Powell, Mary Lou Williams, Oscar Peterson, Erroll Garner, Herbie Hancock, and McCoy Tyner.
Possible encores -- featuring DeChamplain's wife, vocalist Alta DeChamplain -- will include vocals made popular by singer/pianists Blossom Dearie and Nat “King” Cole.
The program can be live-streamed from PittsfieldTV.org by scrolling down the home page to PCTV Select, and click on “Watch Live.” Audiences also will be able to connect with the program via Berkshires Jazz’ FaceBook page. Those in the PCTV viewing area will be able to watch it on PCTV’s Educational TV channel 1302.